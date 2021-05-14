Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at CIBC

Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Dream Unlimited from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Dream Unlimited from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Dream Unlimited alerts:

Shares of Dream Unlimited stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $19.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842. Dream Unlimited has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $19.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.71.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.