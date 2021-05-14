Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$27.00 to C$29.00. The company traded as high as C$24.24 and last traded at C$23.57, with a volume of 49478 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.19.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$22.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.99, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$48.64 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dream Unlimited Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Dream Unlimited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Dream Unlimited’s payout ratio is 7.25%.

About Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

