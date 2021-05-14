DSLA Protocol Market Cap Hits $82.58 Million (DSLA)

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DSLA Protocol has a market capitalization of $82.58 million and $1.20 million worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DSLA Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DSLA Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00091804 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00019927 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $599.91 or 0.01191998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00067050 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00063473 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00110075 BTC.

About DSLA Protocol

DSLA Protocol (CRYPTO:DSLA) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,483,849,486 coins. The official website for DSLA Protocol is stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

DSLA Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DSLA Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DSLA Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DSLA Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DSLA Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.