DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $34 million-$36 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $33.14 million.

Shares of NASDAQ DSPG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.02. 1,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.89 million, a PE ratio of -62.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96. DSP Group has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $18.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average is $15.60.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DSP Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DSPG shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of DSP Group in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their target price on DSP Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.20.

In other news, CFO Dror Levy sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $116,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabi Seligsohn sold 7,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $121,576.30. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,664 shares of company stock worth $500,979. Insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

