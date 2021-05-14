DubaiCoin (DBIX) Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 14th. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $696,132.09 and $5,012.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00066111 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00043838 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00014564 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005092 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007006 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

