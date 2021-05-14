E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €13.30 by Sanford C. Bernstein

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €13.30 ($15.65) price objective from stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €10.90 ($12.82).

E.On stock opened at €10.58 ($12.45) on Wednesday. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.71). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of €9.19.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

