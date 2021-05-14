E.On’s (EONGY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. E.On presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

EONGY stock opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36. E.On has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $12.99.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $21.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that E.On will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

