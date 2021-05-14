Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 335.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,891 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DEA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.7% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 105,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEA opened at $20.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.86 and a beta of 0.45. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $26.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. Easterly Government Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $159,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $1,345,930 in the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DEA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

