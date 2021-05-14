Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $20.28 and last traded at $20.28, with a volume of 4530 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.57.

Specifically, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $155,468.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,181.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,000 shares of company stock worth $1,345,930 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DEA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.86 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 86.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,209,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,305,000 after acquiring an additional 756,345 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,007,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,459,000 after purchasing an additional 205,419 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,954,000 after purchasing an additional 472,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,514,000 after buying an additional 149,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,573,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,637,000 after buying an additional 107,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

