ECN Capital Corp. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:ECN)

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ECN Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$93.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$90.66 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on ECN Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.25.

ECN Capital stock traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$8.27. The stock had a trading volume of 43,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,534. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.73. The company has a market cap of C$2.02 billion and a PE ratio of -71.48. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$3.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This is a boost from ECN Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is currently -64.53%.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Earnings History and Estimates for ECN Capital (TSE:ECN)

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit