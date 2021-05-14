ECN Capital Corp. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ECN Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$93.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$90.66 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on ECN Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.25.

ECN Capital stock traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$8.27. The stock had a trading volume of 43,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,534. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.73. The company has a market cap of C$2.02 billion and a PE ratio of -71.48. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$3.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This is a boost from ECN Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is currently -64.53%.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

