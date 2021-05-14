ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at CSFB

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price objective raised by CSFB from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ECN has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Cormark boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on ECN Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$9.50 price target on ECN Capital and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ECN Capital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.25.

TSE ECN traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, reaching C$8.21. The stock had a trading volume of 60,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,993. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.73. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of C$3.41 and a 1 year high of C$8.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.91.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$93.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$90.66 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ECN Capital will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This is a positive change from ECN Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is currently -64.53%.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

