Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) PT Raised to $43.00 at Morgan Stanley

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EPC. Northern Trust Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Shares of EPC stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.36. 5,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,769. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.48 and a 200 day moving average of $35.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $45.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,811,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,228 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,845,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,702,000 after acquiring an additional 176,583 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,568,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,719,000 after purchasing an additional 129,485 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,340,000 after purchasing an additional 631,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,030,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,230,000 after buying an additional 16,982 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

