Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st.

EDUC opened at $15.50 on Friday. Educational Development has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.36.

About Educational Development

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of the line of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including Touchy-Feely board books, activity and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

