Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EIGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

EIGR opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $272.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.76). On average, research analysts anticipate that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.