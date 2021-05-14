Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eisai Co LTD is involved in the Biotechnology and Drug Industry. Their principle activities are the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Operations are carried out through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals: veterinary drugs other food additives, livestock feed and pharmaceutical production systems and equipment. The Group has overseas consolidated subsidiaries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, East Southeast Asia and South and Central America. “

Eisai stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.84. The stock had a trading volume of 22,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,558. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.14. Eisai has a 1 year low of $61.95 and a 1 year high of $125.00.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Eisai had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 17.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eisai will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eisai

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

