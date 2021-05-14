Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Stock Price Up 5.2% After Insider Buying Activity

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)’s stock price rose 5.2% on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $33.80 and last traded at $33.77. Approximately 75,883 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,885,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.10.

Specifically, insider R David Hoover bought 25,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,525 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. G.Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Gabelli upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.46.

The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.56, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

