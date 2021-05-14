Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Receives $15.39 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Eldorado Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 448,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 94,139 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 395,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EGO stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.06. 18,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,193,241. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.05.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $224.62 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 3.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.