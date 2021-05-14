Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $923.51

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 923.51 ($12.07) and traded as high as GBX 1,020 ($13.33). Electrocomponents shares last traded at GBX 1,002 ($13.09), with a volume of 970,594 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ECM shares. Liberum Capital increased their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,103 ($14.41) to GBX 1,219 ($15.93) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 788.45 ($10.30).

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,040.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 924.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.87.

In related news, insider Rona A. Fairhead bought 12,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 993 ($12.97) per share, with a total value of £123,628.50 ($161,521.43).

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

