Ellevest Inc. Acquires Shares of 465 Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 465 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Lear by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter valued at $1,062,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lear by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $182.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.85 and its 200 day moving average is $163.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $87.76 and a 1-year high of $196.97.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lear news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,700 shares of company stock worth $6,042,114 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LEA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.46.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

