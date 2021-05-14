Ellevest Inc. Increases Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKI opened at $141.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.08. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $162.70. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.42.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

