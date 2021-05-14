Ellevest Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $319.34 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $215.99 and a 1-year high of $342.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $331.61 and a 200-day moving average of $318.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

