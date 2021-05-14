Ellevest Inc. Takes $101,000 Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 508 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 89,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,403,000 after buying an additional 7,976 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in VeriSign by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,967,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,017,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

VRSN stock opened at $219.25 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.60 and a twelve month high of $224.96. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.62.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The firm had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.51, for a total value of $1,311,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,041,992.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.34, for a total value of $134,455.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,333 shares in the company, valued at $12,794,760.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,778 shares of company stock worth $7,190,529. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

