Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.44

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Shares of Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.44 and traded as high as $6.07. Eltek shares last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 203,167 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of -2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average is $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eltek by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eltek by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Eltek by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 28,670 shares during the last quarter.

Eltek Company Profile (NASDAQ:ELTK)

Eltek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex-rigid boards.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit