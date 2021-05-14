Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.44

Shares of Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.44 and traded as high as $6.07. Eltek shares last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 203,167 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of -2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average is $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Eltek alerts:

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eltek by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eltek by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Eltek by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 28,670 shares during the last quarter.

Eltek Company Profile (NASDAQ:ELTK)

Eltek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex-rigid boards.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.