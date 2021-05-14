ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.09

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.09 and traded as high as $11.51. ENAGAS S A/ADR shares last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 11,362 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENGGY. Grupo Santander lowered ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ENAGAS S A/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get ENAGAS S A/ADR alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.09.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.