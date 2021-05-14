Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) is Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,119 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises about 2.5% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $7,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENB. CIBC dropped their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

NYSE ENB traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $38.84. 70,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,685,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.19. The company has a market cap of $78.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $40.42.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.6778 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 130.50%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

