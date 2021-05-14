Energizer Holdings, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) – Truist Securiti reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Energizer in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.94. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Energizer’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.41 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ENR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Shares of ENR opened at $47.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. Energizer has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Energizer by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Energizer by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Energizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Energizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,555,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Energizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $105,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,399.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $125,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,702.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.