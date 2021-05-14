Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Based in San Leandro, California, ENERGY RECOVERY, INC. is a leading global developer and manufacturer of highly efficient energy recovery devices utilized in the water desalination industry. Energy Recovery, Inc. operates primarily in the sea water reverse osmosis segment of the desalination industry.ERI manufactures ultra-high efficiency recovery products and technology, specifically the ERI PX Pressure Exchanger, that are among the enabling technologies driving the rapid growth in seawater reverse osmosis desalination, and are helping to make desalination affordable worldwide. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Energy Recovery from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.50.

ERII opened at $17.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.17. Energy Recovery has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $22.42. The stock has a market cap of $971.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 1.36.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 20.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Recovery will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Energy Recovery news, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $28,596.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,543.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder As Arvarius sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $19,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,532,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,383,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,095,785 shares of company stock valued at $21,282,452 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERII. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 100,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 44,741 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter worth about $3,612,000. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

