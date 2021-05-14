Energy Recovery Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ERII)

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 4,926 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 460% compared to the typical daily volume of 879 call options.

A number of analysts recently commented on ERII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Energy Recovery from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

In other news, major shareholder As Arvarius sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $19,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,532,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,383,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 28,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $514,732.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,191 shares in the company, valued at $949,876.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,095,785 shares of company stock worth $21,282,452. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERII. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Energy Recovery during the first quarter worth about $308,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 100,752 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter worth $3,612,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter worth $955,000. Institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERII opened at $17.01 on Friday. Energy Recovery has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $22.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.27 million, a P/E ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day moving average of $15.17.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Recovery will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.