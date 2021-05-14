Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 38.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 13,586 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 2.4% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 54,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 36,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.5% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 12,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 9.4% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ET. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

ET opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $10.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.11. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.80 and a beta of 2.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

