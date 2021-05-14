Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Sets New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as C$7.83 and last traded at C$7.66, with a volume of 940770 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.39.

Specifically, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 15,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.41 per share, with a total value of C$111,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 199,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,480,903.32.

ERF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Enerplus to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. CIBC raised their target price on Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.39.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a PE ratio of -1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$195.10 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is -2.79%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

