Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN ENSV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.27. 296,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,565. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68. Enservco has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.

Get Enservco alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ENSV. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Enservco in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Enservco from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.