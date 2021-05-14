Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target Cut to C$3.00

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price target reduced by ATB Capital from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. ATB Capital currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$1.40 price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$1.30 price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ensign Energy Services has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$1.34.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Shares of TSE:ESI opened at C$1.01 on Tuesday. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.45 and a 1-year high of C$1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$164.75 million and a PE ratio of -2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.12.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.39) by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$201.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$197.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.