Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 152.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,040,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,646,780 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $508,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,060,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $19,863,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 267,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,596,000 after purchasing an additional 30,007 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 92,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PKW traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $89.49. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,776. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.44. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $49.64 and a 12 month high of $91.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

