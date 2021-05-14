Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 28,750 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,168,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,750 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.60% of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $700,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $64.64. The company had a trading volume of 18,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,499,765. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $43.34 and a 52-week high of $66.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.30 and its 200 day moving average is $62.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

