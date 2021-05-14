Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,604,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,459,280 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $932,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 63,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,017,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 44,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.39. The stock had a trading volume of 7,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,133. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $108.10 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.51.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

