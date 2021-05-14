Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,460,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,469,324 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.0% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.13% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,563,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.99. 13,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,669,777. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.67. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $89.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

