Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $325.93 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,759,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 577,332 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $325,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.30.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.21. 44,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,611,114. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $87.68 and a 52 week high of $132.30. The company has a market capitalization of $168.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

