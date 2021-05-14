Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Receives $40.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

NVST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 8th.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 13,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $576,303.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 35,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $1,581,898.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,635.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 307,679 shares of company stock worth $13,030,866. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Envista by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,342,000 after buying an additional 231,443 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,078,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,746,000 after acquiring an additional 187,654 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Envista by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,683,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,240,000 after purchasing an additional 378,540 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Envista by 6.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,229,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,779,000 after purchasing an additional 196,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Envista by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,912,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,442 shares during the period.

NVST traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.33. 30,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,185,006. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.00 and a beta of 2.00. Envista has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $46.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envista will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

