EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $445.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on EPAM. Barclays lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. VTB Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $446.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.47. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $203.32 and a fifty-two week high of $466.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 82.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $774,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 44,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,459,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth $164,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the first quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 480,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,574,000 after purchasing an additional 40,124 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

