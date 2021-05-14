EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Raised to $521.00 at Barclays

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $450.00 to $521.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. VTB Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $442.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $445.50.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

NYSE:EPAM opened at $446.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $203.32 and a 1-year high of $466.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.47.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,931.21. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 562.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.