Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Rating Increased to Outperform at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has $16.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $12.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EPZM. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Epizyme from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Epizyme from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.71.

NASDAQ EPZM traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.06. The stock had a trading volume of 21,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,587. Epizyme has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a current ratio of 8.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.51. The company has a market capitalization of $923.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.76.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.13). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. The business had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. Epizyme’s revenue was up 442.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Epizyme will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David M. Mott acquired 28,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $225,283.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,983.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 10,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $81,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Epizyme by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Epizyme during the first quarter worth about $120,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

