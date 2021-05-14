Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Analysts expect Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equillium’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.37). Equillium posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Equillium will report full-year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Equillium.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01).

EQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Equillium in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equillium in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Equillium by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 10,228 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equillium by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 64,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equillium by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,868,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,512,000 after purchasing an additional 629,123 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equillium stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.42. The stock had a trading volume of 93,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,862. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average is $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.71. Equillium has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

