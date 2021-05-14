Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ EQ traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.42. 93,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,862. The company has a market capitalization of $157.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 17.91, a current ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Equillium has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $27.05.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EQ shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equillium in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Equillium in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equillium has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.35.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

