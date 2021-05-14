Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for SP Plus Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SP)

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) – Barrington Research upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for SP Plus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for SP Plus’ FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

SP stock opened at $32.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $760.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. SP Plus has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $36.71.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 13.02%.

In other SP Plus news, CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $53,216.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Ricchiuto sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $119,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 167.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 139.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 41,589 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 14.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 580,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,047,000 after buying an additional 74,387 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 44.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in SP Plus by 18.7% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 961,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,518,000 after purchasing an additional 151,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.