Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for AcuityAds Holdings Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:AT)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of AcuityAds in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.27.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$35.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$35.20 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Friday, March 19th. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on AcuityAds from C$34.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on AcuityAds from C$22.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE AT opened at C$10.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.84. AcuityAds has a 1-year low of C$0.91 and a 1-year high of C$33.08. The company has a market cap of C$559.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.38.

In related news, Director Roger Dent sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.89, for a total value of C$238,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,032,915. Also, Senior Officer Rachel Kapcan sold 110,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.08, for a total value of C$2,004,961.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,717,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$31,052,725.43. In the last quarter, insiders sold 500,420 shares of company stock worth $9,278,164.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

