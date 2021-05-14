Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for KP Tissue Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for KP Tissue in a research note issued on Sunday, May 9th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.62). The business had revenue of C$384.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$350.45 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC decreased their price objective on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on KP Tissue from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.42.

Shares of TSE:KPT opened at C$10.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$99.47 million and a PE ratio of -50.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.91. KP Tissue has a one year low of C$10.04 and a one year high of C$14.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. KP Tissue’s payout ratio is currently -358.21%.

KP Tissue Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.