Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EBKDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Erste Group Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

EBKDY stock opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.79. Erste Group Bank has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $19.65.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 4.23%. On average, analysts predict that Erste Group Bank will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.