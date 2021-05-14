ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.46

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.46 and traded as high as $15.80. ESSA Bancorp shares last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 14,930 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ESSA Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average of $15.46. The company has a market capitalization of $167.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.23 million. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 18.64%. Equities analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from ESSA Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,929,000 after acquiring an additional 55,220 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.51% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESSA)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

