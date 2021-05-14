Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants ae well as body shaping implants. The company’s brand consists of Motiva Implants(R) and MotivaImagine (R) platform. Its technologies portfolio includes Divina 3D Simulation System(R), Puregraft and MotivaImagine Centers (R). Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ESTA. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Establishment Labs has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.60.

Establishment Labs stock opened at $66.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.05 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.30. Establishment Labs has a 52-week low of $14.61 and a 52-week high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 54.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Establishment Labs (ESTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.