Ethereum Gold (ETG) Trading 8.6% Higher Over Last Week

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 14th. In the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. Ethereum Gold has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $2,294.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be bought for $0.0539 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00089407 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00020114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $602.62 or 0.01188959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00069261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.67 or 0.00113776 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00063915 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold (CRYPTO:ETG) is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

